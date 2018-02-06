DWTS Live! canceled after snowy crash in Iowa

The show just can’t go on for Dancing with the Stars: Live! after thier bus was in a crash on I-80 while en route to Stephens Auditorium in Ames, Iowa.

The cast of DWTS Live! escaped with minor injuries, however their bus was part of a larger crash that took the life of one person and sent five more to the hospital in critical condition.

According to local station , the snowy conditions in the state had officers responding to 185 accidents in which seven people died, including a 70-car chain reaction pileup officials are calling the worst accident they’ve ever seen.

There has been no word on which cast members were on that bus, but People reports Keo Motsepe, Emma Slater, Artem Chigvinstev, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten are on the professionals on this year’s tour. They are joined by troupe members Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert, Brandon Armstrong and Sasha Farber.

DWTS officials sent a press release which reads, “Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, Iowa has been cancelled(sic).

“To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight.”

Jordan Fisher, who we spoke to about his partnership with Lindsay Arnold, shared on Twitter:

Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes. https://t.co/CLCOD3R0rx — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) February 5, 2018

While former Chicago Cub David Ross, who also partnered with Arnold, shared thoughts as well: