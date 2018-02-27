Ellen dedicates hospital room to Jimmy Kimmel’s son [VIDEO]

The late-night host known for tears gets an honor from Ellen.

Last year in May, late-night and Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel told the story of his newborn son, Billy, with tears in his eyes. He opened with a monologue sharing his son’s struggle: hours after being born, young Billy had to undergo heart surgery for a genetic heart disease.

Thankfully, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles was able to help, and fans have been following along on Kimmel’s journey since. Kimmel has used the story to advocate for maintaining the Children’s Health Insurance Program and has had massive support from both fans and those in the industry.

Ellen, fellow talk-show host and friend of Kimmel, bestowed a surprise honor upon the dad on her show.

RELATED: 90th Annual Oscars – Everything you need to know

Working with the doctors and nurses on the Heart Institute floor of Children’s Hospital LA, Ellen and her team managed to have one of the rooms be named in honor of Billy Kimmel.

The room will always be referred to as “The Billy Kimmel room,” Ellen says. She also extended thanks to the nurses in the audience that she invited to attend the show.

Check out Kimmel holding back tears as he accepts the honor below, and let us know if the gesture warmed your heart in the comments!