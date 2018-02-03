Facebook fires back against group attempting to sabotage ‘Black Panther’ ratings

Sometimes the internet can be not so friendly of a place. Sometimes it can just suck altogether. But sometimes, someone steps in and does the right thing.

Facebook has reportedly shut down an anti-Disney Facebook page that was planning to sabotage the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for Marvel’s Black Panther by rating it zero percent.

This is the same sack of losers that took credit for sabotaging the Rotten Tomatoes score for Star Wars: The Last Jedi last December.

Who are these idiots? They call themselves “Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys.” The group event that was created was entitled “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.” The group, according to The Hollywood Reporter, had over 3,700 participants.

The event’s description, via Deadline, read: “Given the massive success of the audience review rigging on the Rotten Tomatoes site for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and due to the sudden rise in those disgruntled with Disney business practices among other factors especially due to the corporate manipulations which created falsified bad press for the DCEU, I feel that it’s time to strike back at all those under Disney and bring down the house of mouse’s actions for paying off the critics that hurt DC Comics on film and for other parties affected by them. I’ll be making events like this for Infinity War and the Netflix shows etc so we can rally together to make a difference. Share this with your friends and all potential sympathizers.”

A couple things there. First off, if you’re going to post a bunch of hate speech for all the world to see, maybe take a course in grammar first. That’s a run-on sentence if I’ve ever seen one, and that “etc” has no place being in that sentence.

Second, it’s time to get off your mother’s couch and go look for a job. If you’re so worried about what other people think about movies — to the point where you’re going to make a bunch of claims with absolutely no evidence that critics are being paid off — that you feel the need to sabotage a movie, it means you are officially a failure of a human being.

Especially when we’re talking about Black Panther. This is a movie that’s incredibly important to a lot of people. It’s the first time a mainstream superhero has featured an African-American cast, and if you feel the need to sabotage a movement like that then it may be time to rethink your life goals.

Will they bother to rethink how they conduct themselves? Of course not, because that’s not how the internet works. We’re going to be dealing with the same type of morons when Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Solo are released.

And another thing — just because most people don’t like a movie, that doesn’t mean you have to feel the same way. Yes — Justice League, Batman vs. Superman and Suicide Squad we’re all met with bad-average reviews. Explain to me, exactly, how the way other people feel about a movie changes the way you feel about it? On the other hand, putting out a hate group for a movie of such importance, and one you haven’t even SEEN? That’s pretty f*cking troubling. But I digress.

Rotten Tomatoes, meanwhile, released a statement of their own via The Verge. “We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously. While we respect our fans’ diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech. Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engaged in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible.”

So, basically, get wrecked all you Black Panther trolls out there.

Just to rub it in their faces a little more, Black Panther is currently setting pre-sale ticket records, passing every other superhero film. Critics who attended advanced screenings are already meeting the film with high praise. Black Panther opens everywhere on Feb. 16.

