Facebook gets personal with new lists update

“What’s On Your Mind”

Facebook is getting a status update with a new feature called lists. The new feature is rolling out today, as a gradual rollout, so it may not be available for you yet.

According to Tech Crunch, the new feature allows users to update their status with a personalized list with a colorful background. The list can be anything they desire: a to-do list, favorite movies, New Year’s resolutions, a definitive ranking of Parks and Recreation season five episodes.

The new update is part of an attempt for Facebook to create a more personal timeline for users. In recent years, the personal content of Facebook has waned and made way for more advertisements, memes, links and cooking videos.

In January, Facebook announced their plans to roll out numerous updates to bring people closer together. Over 2016, Facebook had reportedly lost over 15 percent of users.

There is no set date for when the new lists update will be completely rolled out. But, keep an eye out under the “What’s On Your Mind” status to see if you got the new update.

Are you excited for Lists? Do you think it will make Facebook more personal?