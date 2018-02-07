First full-length ‘Deadpool 2’ trailer drops, and we are so ready to see this movie

“Well…that’s just lazy writing.”

It’s here everyone — the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Deadpool 2 has found its way on the web.

The trailer, for the most part, spotlights Josh Brolin’s Cable — the time-traveling mutant mercenary who eventually teams up with everyone’s favorite mere with a mouth.

We start off by seeing some pretty impressive footage of Cable — with his handy-dandy teddy bear, of course — laying waste to some unfortunate bad guys. That’s when we get a close up of what’s supposed to Cable’s mechanical arm (which is a result of a fight with the Silver Surfer in the comics, a joke we’re hoping the movie will poke fun at), only to find it to still be a green-screen effect.

That’s when Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) comes in. “Wait, no, stop,” he says in the trailer. “What in the actual ass? DALE! Why are the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm! It’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache!” That last comment is a jab at DC, who attempted (and failed pretty miserably) to remove Henry Cavill’s mustache during the reshoots for Justice League as he was required not to shave it for his role in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Cue a 35-second scene of Deadpool comedically playing with some action figures — his own being dressed as Sheriff Woody, from Toy Story.

Then we get back into the action, as the trailer shows some fast cuts and exciting action scenes. Cable looks cool as hell, and the brief glimpse we get of Zazie Beetz’ Domino looks pretty badass as well.

Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa, T.J. Miller’s Weasel, Stefan Kapicic’s Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al will all be returning for Deadpool 2.

This new trailer comes just one day after Ryan Reynolds revealed an unexpected Flashdance inspired poster for Deadpool 2.

The film, being directed by David litchi and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, hits theaters on May 18. Watch the trailer here and let us know what you think in the comments below!