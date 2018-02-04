First ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ footage revealed in Super Bowl spot

It’s starting.

It’s here people, come one come all. The first footage for Solo: A Star Wars Story has hit the web in a new Super Bowl TV spot. It’s only a short 60 seconds long, but there’s plenty to talk about.

Alright, let’s start with the obvious — we still don’t have that good of a look at Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. Yes, we hear him doing some voice-over narration during the whole thing, and there’s a shadowy shot of his face at the end there. But this is supposed to be the title character — the Han Solo we all know and love from childhood, let alone the person the film itself is named after— and he’s barely in the trailer.

Maybe it’ll all still work out and he’ll be great, but there’s a little cause for concern as Ehrenreich was a key figure when Lord and Miller were fired from the set last year. If rumors are to be believed, Lord and Miller we’re instructing Ehrenreich to act in a Ace Ventura like nature — something even he himself was unsure of. Surely Ron Howard changed most of those scenes when he took over as director (if that story was even true to begin with), but hiding Ehrenreich doesn’t exactly give us a lot of confidence. Especially when the movie is set to be released in just 3 and a half months.

But, on to the positives, because everything else looks pretty sweet. The folks over at Lucasfilm have once again made this feel like a Star Wars movie — a special event that we’re invited to be a part of.

We get a good look at Donald Glover’s take on Lando Calrissian in there, which is exciting. Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra shows up as well.

There’s also a quick shot of Woody Harrelson. Harrelson is playing Tobias Beckett — a character who is supposed to mentor a young Solo.

The movie has our curiosity for now — we’re just hoping it gets our full attention sooner rather than later. I mean, it’s set to be released so soon, it’s time for a full trailer to drop.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will hit theaters on May 25, 2018. Watch the Super Bowl spot here, and let us know what you think in the comments below.