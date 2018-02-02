First trailer for A24’s ‘Hereditary’ looks absolutely horrifying

Sign us up.

Fresh off the heels of the Sundance Film Festival, A24 has released the first trailer for their upcoming horror film Hereditary.

Written and directed by Ari Aster — who has done a few shorts in the past, but this marked his official debut — Hereditary is a strange psychodrama with sorts, with some really disturbing imagery and a whole bunch of creepy stuff. Oh yeah, there’s that moment where someone seems to be on fire too. That was weird.

The logline, via Deadline, reads: “When Ellen, matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.”

Hereditary first premiered at Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section, where it received rave reviews. One critic for Time Out said the film will be considered as “the new generation’s The Exorcist,” while The AV Club has already put it into contention for scariest film of the year.

The film sees Toni Collette (Little Miss Sunshine, Krampus) in the lead role, playing the mother figure who’s probably going to be hiding all kinds of demons of her own. Gabriel Byrne, Ann Dowd, Milly Shapiro and Alex Wolff (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) also star.

A24 is primarily known for being a studio that supports independent filmmakers — them being the ones who released The Florida Project, Lady Bird and The Disaster Artist this year alone. While not their most frequent genre, they have ventured into horror territory before with The Witch (an incredible film by Roger Eggers), Green Room and It Comes At Night.

Hereditary will hit theaters on June 8. Watch the trailer here and let us know if you’re looking forward to this one in the comments below.