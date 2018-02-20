George and Amal Clooney donate $500K to support March for Our Lives, stricter gun laws

Hollywood couple George and Amal Clooney offered up $500,000 donation to March for Our Lives.

The March for Our Lives is an organization founded by Stoneman Douglas students Jacqueline Coren, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg and Alex Wind, survivors of the devastating shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

WATCH: student Emma Gonzalez’s speech to Congress at a rally in Florida

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said in a statement at the Daily News. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event.”

March for Our Lives is currently looking for supporters and donations to help their march on Washington for stricter gun laws. There is also a demonstration to be held on April 20, where students are planning to walk out of their schools to demand action from Congress.

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins in January 2017 and are concerned about their safety. “Our children’s lives depend on it,” remarked George Clooney.

George Clooney is an Academy-award nominated director, writer, and actor. Amal Clooney is an activist and lawyer. The two married in 2014 and have continued to be politically active.