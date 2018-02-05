Getting to know Olympians Ted Ligety and Alana Nichols before PyeongChang

U.S. Gold Medalists Ted Ligety and Alana Nichols took some time to talk about their training, how Toyota is helping Team U.S.A. and their excitement for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games which begin this February in PyeongChang.

Ted Ligety is a two-time gold medalist in alpine skiing who hales from Utah. At the age of 21, he was the youngest American male to win gold. In 2014, he was the first U.S. winner of Olympic Gold Medal for the U.S. in giant slalom.

New Mexico native, Alana Nichols is the first American female to win gold medals at both the Olympic or Paralympic Games and Olympic or Paralympic Winter Games, competing in wheelchair basketball and alpine skiing. Prior to a snowboarding accident that caused spinal cord injury when she was 17, she was an able-bodied winter sports enthusiast. She is a six-time U.S. medalist in the Paralympic Games and has taken home four gold medals.

Toyota recently announced its Team Toyota for American athletes. Toyota’s new campaign, “Start Your Impossible,” serves to inspire people to overcome their challenges and achieve their dreams in every aspect of life.

Ted Ligety and Alana Nichols spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about their preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games athletes in PyeongChang, their individual journeys, how corporate sponsors help them achieve their goals, what makes Toyota’s “Start Your Impossible” campaign so important, what to expect during these games and more.

Ted Ligety and Alana Nichols can be seen Team U.S.A at the Olympics and you can learn more about the Toyota “Start Your Impossible” campaign here.