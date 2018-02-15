Hasbro lets kids become Iron Man with new Hero Vision AR Helmet

Let’s face it: at one point or another, you probably wished you could be Iron Man (we’re not judging, we’ve had the same dream). Well, Hasbro is working to make those dreams a reality, as their debuting a new augmented reality (AR) Iron Man Mask.

The toy — technically called Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Hero Vision Iron Man AR Experience, which is a mouthful — is making its debut shortly before the annual Toy Fair in New York City, which is held from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20.

With this new toy, kids are more or less wearing a VR headset over their head with a smart phone (it’s compatible with Android or iOS) strapped in over their eyes. The app that the game uses, then, works with the phone’s camera to create an AR world for the user to explore.

This world is full of villains, enemies and bases. The goal is to take them all down and work up to fighting the biggest baddie of them all — Thanos.

It also comes with a device kids put on their hand — Iron Man’s infamous gauntlets — that then shoot out lasers and destroys said enemies.

Total, the toy is said to include 10 levels of increasing difficulty, which equates to “several hours” of gameplay. The game also takes mandatory breaks that make you take out the phone every 10 minutes, so the user can customize the armor. According to The Verge, kids can also use the AR markers to create their own levels.

Road to VR says that the toy will likely be priced around $50 (which is much cheaper than we would have guessed), and will be hitting shelves everywhere this spring, before the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Hasbro has also released a trailer for the new toy, which you can watch below.

There’s only one question we have left: can the helmet fit on adults too?