Hasbro partners with Saban after purchasing rights to Power Rangers toys

Power Rangers and G.I. Joe crossover movie? My childhood self is freaking out.

This year at the New York Toy Fair, Hasbro has announced that they will be the master toy licensee for Saban’s Power Rangers.

Hasbro will be in charge of designing, producing and bringing the toys to market. This happens as the Power Rangers brand ends their 25 year partnership with Banadai.

“We’re particularly excited to partner together to help reignite and drive this brand for the next 25 years and more,” Hasbro CEO Brain Goldner said via The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a partnership that is very collaborative and feels very good to us to be in business with Haim Saban and to help power Power Rangers.”

Power Rangers, which is also currently in its 25th season on television, was first created by Saban Entertainment in a partnership with Fox. Disney bought the rights to the show in 2001, with Saban then buying it back in 2010 and selling it to Nickelodeon.

Hasbo, meanwhile, has been the leading toy seller in the world in past couple of years. They sell their own product line of G.I. Joe, Transformers and My Little Pony, while also overseeing the Marvel Legends line of action figures.

The recent partnership is largely due to the longterm friendship between Goldner and Saban.

“Our friendship started, as a matter of fact, when Brian left the advertising agency he worked at and moved to Bandai, which had the license at the time,” Saban said. “Since then, we’ve been in tough on and off, on different subject matters. From time to time, Brian would say to me, ‘So when are you coming to Hasbro?’ This is just the culmination of events that have been happening for some time. We’re just beyond thrilled.”

Does that mean we could possibly see more Power Rangers movies in the future, with crossovers into other Hasbro properties? While this news is strictly about toys and there’s no indication that the Rangers will be returning to the big screen anytime soon, we’re not counting it out just yet.