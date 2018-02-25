HBO’s ‘Paterno’ starring Al Pacino has a release date

HBO Films’ Paterno now has a release date

Starring Al Pacino as Joe Paterno, the HBO film Paterno will take a look at the time when a sexual abuse scandal forever changed Penn State’s football lifestyle.

In 2011, Paterno was the coach of the team, and sexual assault allegations against defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky arose to the public. It resulted in Sandusky being arrested and Paterno resigning, leading to a large amount of public backlash.

The film’s trailer promises a dramatic take on the story as Pacino’s Paterno takes in the stress from the pressure inflicted by the public and his fans.

The stories of the victims will be represented as well. Riley Keough will play Sara Ganim, the local reporter who broke the story about Sandusky and convinced many of the victims to speak out.

This will be Pacino’s third HBO film; the award-winning actor has worked with director Barry Levinson on You Don’t Know Jack and Phil Spector previously.

According to HBO, the film also stars Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience, Logan Lucky) as Sara Ganim, the 23-year-old journalist who first reported on the Sandusky case for The Patriot-News, a daily newspaper serving the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. metropolitan area; Kathy Baker (The Age of Adaline) as Sue Paterno, Joe’s wife; Greg Grunberg (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Larry Mitchell (Brawl in Cell Block 99) as Joe’s sons, Scott and Jay Paterno; and Annie Parisse (Friends from College, Person of Interest) as Mary Kay Paterno, Joe’s daughter.

Paterno will air on April 7 at 8 p.m. on HBO.

