Elastigirl becomes the hero we’ve been waiting for in ‘Incredibles 2’ Olympics Sneak Peek

New footage from Pixar’s upcoming The Incredibles 2 was released during NBC’s Olympics coverage on Feb. 14, and it looks like Mrs. Incredible is going to be the one being sent on missions this time while Bob is stuck at home with diaper duty.

The trailer kicks off directly where the first Incredibles left off — fighting the Underminer. That’s right, we’ve been waiting 14 years to see who this guy is and how his declaration of war on “peace and happiness” is going to go, and now we’re finally going to find out.

That’s hardly the focus of the trailer or presumably the movie, however. From there, we see Helen Parr (voiced by Holly Hunter), aka Elastic Girl, taking lead after a mysterious man named Winston Deavor (voiced by Bob Odenkirk) launches a campaign to bring superheroes back into the limelight.

“Helen’s appetite for adventure comes to the force,” Hunter said to Entertainment Weekly last December. “Whereas before, she was driven to become Mrs. Incredible out of necessity, where she went into it to save her husband, I think this time she really meets her own ambition head-on. The ambition of being an adventure is something we get to explore.”

That means Elastigirl gets to go off on the adventures, leaving Bob (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) at home to take care of the children. “I’ve got to succeed, so she can succeed,” he says.

And this is where the laughs come in. Not only is Bob unused to being the stay-at-home parent, he’s also trying to deal with Jack-Jack — the infant who’s only learning to discover his powers.

From the scene where Bob attempts to help Dash (voiced by Huck Milner) with his homework, to the facial expression Bob gives when explaining the cookie situation to Frozone (voiced by Samuel Jackson), The Incredibles 2 looks like a hilarious ride that recaptures the magic of the first, while also providing some interesting social commentary about gender roles (at least we hope it does it well).

Sarah Vowell will also be returning to voice Violet Parr and Sophia Bush is said to be playing a villain named Voyd. Original Incredibles director Brad Bird returns as to direct and write.

The Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15. Watch the new footage here and let us know what you think in the comments below.