Instagram tests screenshot notification feature

In case you needed any more evidence than Instagram is basically becoming Snapchat (lol at how Facebook tried and failed to do the whole ‘stories’ thing too), the social media app is now testing a feature that lets you know when someone screenshots your story.

RELATED: Instagram is adding a ‘recommended’ post to your feed

The feature is not currently live, but could be soon. The general idea is that anytime a user takes a screenshot of one of their friend’s stories, a warning appears.

“Next time you take a screenshot or screen recording, the person who posted the story will be able to see,” it says. So, basically, everyone will be getting one free warning before they’re turned loose.

Good bye freedom to screenshot IG stories. 💔 Thank you, Instagram for the warning. pic.twitter.com/y0pEaVR0Jq — mulan (@__cajb) February 8, 2018

The design and idea is pretty similar to Snapchat’s — users who posted a story won’t get a special notification when someone has take a screenshot of their story, but it will be displayed on a special icon when they click to view their post.

PSA: How you get notified on Instagram when someone took a screenshot of your Stories pic.twitter.com/Iua2QeyskF — iz reading On the Edge of Scandal 🍑 (@readbyher) February 11, 2018

And, just like Snapchat, stories on Instagram are only available for 24 hours. The person who posted the story is able to see who viewed it, but not the specific number of times one person may have.

“We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you,” a statement from the company said via TechCrunch.

Currently, this is still in the testing phase, meaning a special few users have been giving this ability. Instagram will likely see how this works with the test audience and decide if it will hurt or help their daily viewership and then go from there.

There’s been no announcement as to if and when this update will happen for all users as of yet.

What do you think? Should Instagram let you see who took a screenshot of your stories? Do you use Instagram stories in the first place? Let us know in the comments below.