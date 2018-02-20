It’s Pisces Season! 10 celebrities you didn’t know were Pisces

Pisces season is upon us.

Get ready, everyone, Pisces season is here meaning those who were born between February 19-March 20, this is your time to shine!

Pisces are known for being compassionate, artistic, wise, intuitive and dreamers. We follow our instincts and we love deeper than most, which is exactly what makes this time of year so special! We are full of emotion and now is the time to express it.

Among the Pisces include some notable celebrities! We’ve made a list of some of our favorite celebrities who are Pisces.

Hit next to start the list!