Jan Sturiale creates a cool blend of jazz on release, ‘Roadmaps’

Distinctly like looking at the crisscrossed overview of a roadmap at night, independent musician, composer, and performing artist Jan Sturiale’s latest offering, Roadmaps, exists in a realm of visionary colors and schemes.

Sturiale definitely bends over backward to invite listeners on an experience that will enlighten and delight. A jazz enthusiast, Sturiale has performed, toured, and recorded with many luminaries in the field that include Hiram Bullock, Bob Reynolds, Janek Gwizdala, Vardan Ovsepian, Damian Erskine, Ziv Ravitz, Dean Brown, Tatiana Parra, among many others.

On this record, backed by Jure Pukl (saxophone), Marko Churchchetz (piano and fender rhodes), Miha Koren (bass), and Klemens Marktl (drums), Sturiale (guitar) brings to the table his uproarious blend of jazz and jam sessions headed by an energized band.

The album opens with “Full Moon” that is a jazzy blend fused with piquant guitar, piano keys, saxophone, steady drums, and rhythms on bass, creating quite a jazz-enthused outcome. With this invigorating jam-session, the tight rapport between the musicians is quite evident as the fellow band members play together with an ease and familiarity that can only come from rigorous touring and recording. The saxophone intercedes in this track with its melodious makeshift of sounds, as the clashing of drums really gives a sonorous feel. Overall, a soothing approach, this track will appeal with its placating and relaxing quality.

“The E Song” begins with a smattering of keys, guitar, and drums that gives off a unique and reticent blend until the horns join in, giving the song a more energized appeal. This is jazz fusion done right with a crisp and snappy approach. While busy and bubbly, the music definitely boils over with a saturated cool vibe. With energized overtones, the drums and bass keep up on the rhythms section with a busy and big bustling vibe.

The title-track “Roadmaps” opens up with the sax that offers a distinctly energized approach to the music. The sound paints a vibrant picture over the course of the soundscape within the track. Melodious piano keys accompany the saxophone along with a melding of guitars.

“One Little Finger” starts out with the clashing of percussions and rhythms on the drum and bassline. The guitar and piano keys join in, accompanying the sax, blending in on a sonically enticing tune.

“Intro” is a quick and fast interlude with the jazzy sax sounding off accompanied by the piano.

The following track, “Major Suspension,” encompasses a busy and vibrant vibe with the clashing of drums incorporated into the mixture of piano keys, guitar, and bass. What definitely stands out is the cascading sounds of the piano that will course over you, like a threading waterfall, engaging listeners in a momentary suspension of disbelief.

“Mercy Street” starts out with a distorting beat and then the music maneuvers into a more jazz-infused section that has been endearing us for the majority of the album. With a moody vibe that is slightly melancholy, the busy rhythms on the bassline sound off along with the drums keeping up with the even tempo and melodious keys.

“Blessed Relief” loosens up with some layered jazzy effects from the piano, guitar, drums, bassline, and saxophone that overall creates a smooth blend of jazz. The soothing appeal coming from the soft sounds produce a quiet and reticent quality to the placating music.

The closer, “Dark Grey” opens up on a gloomy note over a slightly melancholy tone. The sad and somber tune coming from the sounds of piano keys trickling in along with the cadences of the saxophone is bent on a darker and more ominous sound. The sax comes across as victorious and with the rise and fall of the music, the album ends with a flourish.

This is definitely visionary music and with a complete blend of multi-genres in his style, Jan Sturiale’s music notably cuts out a distinctive roadmap to encompass the exciting multi-faceted sounds coming from jazz music today from all the corners of the world.

This is jolting music densely packed with some great jam sessions from veteran musicians in the industry sliced in with their energized fervor and incomparable comradery.

Discover some of the most enlightened and sought after musicians today! These jam-sessions are timely, cutting a delicious blend of jazz, blues, and Contemporary Radio fare relevant to modern music right now.

Fiery and spirited, Roadmaps hits the attention-grabbing ante with finesse.

On this particular roadmap, where disjunctions can happen, take a breather with Sturiale’s unique sound that is an uproarious smattering of styles. An artist, who is not to be pigeon-holed in any form or matter, Sturiale composes original music, solely for himself and for people with similar interests, who go against conforming into the generalities of what popular music demands and thrive on producing music that is authentic and not just catered for the masses.

On how he dresses his sound, Sturiale comments, “For me music, it’s all about environment and creating relationships with other musicians…it’s a huge aspect that’s why I try to stay as active as possible and challenge myself as much as I can. The record of out from December 23, 2017, on all digital sellers.”

Roadmaps was recorded all in a one-day recording session at Bunker Studios in Brooklyn, NY in a studio owned by John Davis. The album has been mastered by Alex De Turk at Strange Weather studio in Brooklyn.