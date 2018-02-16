Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

Hollywood celebrity couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theorux announced their separation this week.

The two are splitting two years after they had a secret ceremony in August 2015.

They met on the set of the film Wanderlust and dated for four years prior to their marriage.

They released a joint statement saying:

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

This is Jennifer Aniston’s second divorce. She was married to actor Brad Pitt, but they divorced in 2005. The announcement of her split with Theroux is giving shippers of her relationship with Brad newfound hope. They took to Twitter to express their excitement.

ALL I'M SAYING is that jennifer aniston and brad pitt are now both single at the same time — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) February 15, 2018

Me: *reading about Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux split* awww that sucks

Also me: planning Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's second wedding — Ally Reid FLY92.3 (@ashallann) February 16, 2018

Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel in the popular TV show Friends. She can be seen in the movie Dumplin’ set to come out in October.

Justin Theroux is an actor and writer who garnered critical acclaim in the HBO series The Leftovers. He also had a brief cameo as a high stakes casino gambler in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Are you upset about Jennifer and Justin’s separation? Do you want to see Jennifer get back with Brad Pitt?