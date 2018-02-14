Jerry Seinfeld says ‘Seinfeld’ revival is possible

The words “it’s possible” is all it took to get the audience into a thunderous cheer.

On the Ellen Show on Tuesday, while speaking about the return of classic sitcoms like Roseanne and Murphy Brown, Jerry Seinfeld hinted that his beloved ’90s show Seinfeld has a chance of making a return.

“They like the idea,” he said as the audience cheered on.

The 63-year-old actor and comedian didn’t include too many other details about the return of the classic show based in Manhattan.

A return of the show would surely see the comeback of actors Julia Louise-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards. The four returned for an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2009, which stars the co-creator of Seinfeld, Larry David.

