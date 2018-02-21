Jessica Chastain rumored for ‘IT’ sequel

The Losers Club will be returning in 2019 and everyone keeps speculating who will be playing the adult characters. We seem to have a potential front runner for the female lead.

Jessica Chastain is currently in talks to play the adult Beverly Marsh in the already anticipated sequel It: Chapter Two. When it was announced that the popular Stephen King novel was going to be split into two films, Chastain was already the fan favorite to portray Beverly Marsh, the girl who befriends The Losers Club. Sophia Lillis did an excellent job portraying Beverly Marsh and will be appearing in the sequel during flashbacks.

It: Chapter Two takes place 27 years after the original and Chastain is the first person that they have started negotiations with. It is expected that It director Andy Muschietti will return to direct and production on the film is set to begin filming this summer.

It was a critical and financial success when it was released last September. The film had a very impressive opening week of $123.4 million and went on to gross $327 million domestically and around $700 million worldwide.

Bill Skarsgard stole the show as Pennywise and I’m sure fans are very curious as to who else will be joining the cast. We all hope Chastain is cast because she would be an excellent Beverly Marsh.

It: Chapter Two is currently scheduled to be released on Sept. 6, 2019.