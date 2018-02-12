Jóhann Jóhannsson, ‘Arrival’ and ‘Sicario’ composer, dies at 48

Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, an Academy Award-nominated musician and producer, died in Berlin on Feb. 9, 2018. He was 48 years old.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The news was confirmed by Jóhannsson’s manager, Tim Husom. “I’m so very sad,” Husom said in a statement via Deadline. “Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew. We came a long way together.”

Jóhannsson started working in the industry in 2000, composing the music for an Icelandic film called The Icelandic Dream. In total, he composed a total of 44 credits, according to his IMDB page.

In 2014, Jóhannsson scored the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything, which went on to land Jóhannsson an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe Win. In 2016 he was nominated again at the Academy Awards for his work on Sicario, then receiving yet another Golden Globe nomination the following year for his Arrival score.

Jóhannsson’s other notable credits include Prisoners (2013), The 11th Hour (2014), Lovesong (2016) and In the Blood (2016). He also composed the upcoming Mary Magdalene, starring Rooney Mara as the title character and Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus, which is due to be released this March.

Additionally, Jóhannsson had a career as a solo musician and theater composed. He released his first solo album, Englabörn, in 2002, which was then followed up by several others, the latest being Orphée in 2016.

Jóhannsson is survived by his parents, sisters and daughter.

Jóhannsson’s agency, The Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency, also gave a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our client and dear friend Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose great talent, humility and kindness enriched our lives immeasurably. His music has inspired many new generations of filmmakers and composers. He will be so greatly missed by his Gorfaine/Schwartz family as well as the entire film music community.”