John Mahoney, star of ‘Fraiser’ dead at 77

John Mahoney, known for his character Martin Crane, father to Kelsey Grammar’s Fraiser, has died at the age of 77.

Mahoney died in hospice on Sunday in Chicago, according to TMZ.

The British actor played the crotchety dad living with his son for 11 seasons on the hit comedy Fraiser. He also had regular spots on In Treatment and Hot in Cleveland with Betty White.

In addition to his award-winning television career, Mahoney also won a Tony Award in 1986 for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in John Guare’s The House of Blue Leaves. and did voice work for the video game Atlantis: The Lost Empire (Preston Whitmore).

Mahoney came into acting late in life, at the age of 40. He studied at St. Nicholas Theater until, with encouragement from John Malchovich, he built up the courage to quit his day job and do acting full time.

Mahoney was godfather to Frasier co-star Jane Leeves’ son, Finn, along with David Hyde Pierce. He never married or had children of his own.