Jordan Peele wins big at the Writer’s Guild of America Awards

Jordan Peele, director and writer for 2017’s hit Get Out, took home the top prize for Best Original Screenplay Sunday night at the Writer’s Guild of America Awards.

Each year, the Writer’s Guild of America hands out awards to the best screenplays in Movies and Television. This was the second straight year that the Best Original Screenplay category went to an African American writer. Alt year, Barry Jenkins took home the prize for Moonlight.

Jordan Peele has been gaining a lot of awards recognition this season, which is garnering him some momentum moving forward to the Academy Awards in just under three weeks.

In his acceptance speech, Jordan Peele spoke about his passion project that became his directorial debut.

“This was a passion project. It was something that I put my love into, I put my soul into, so getting this from you means so much.”

Get Out beat out The Shape of Water, The Big Sick, I, Tonya and Lady Bird to take home the top prize. Get Out also won the Critics Choice Award for Best Original Screenplay back in January.

In the Best Adapted Screenplay category, James Ivory, who is 89 years old, took home the award for Call Me By Your Name. Ivory is also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay this year, making him the oldest Oscar nominee on record, tied with Agnes Varda, famed Documentary director.

Call Me By Your Name beat out The Disaster Artist, Logan, Mudbound and Molly’s Game to take home this year’s prize. The film will face off against the same front of movies at the Academy Awards again on March 4.

In the Television category, The Handmaid’s Tale took home the award for Drama Series, while Veep took home the award for Comedy Series. This was the third win for Veep at the WGA awards. Since The Handmaid’s Tale just entered the competition for the first time, the Hulu series took home the award for Best New Series as well.