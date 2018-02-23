Joss Whedon exits DC ‘Batgirl’ movie

Director Joss Whedon will no longer be at the helm for Warner Brother’s Batgirl movie.

Whedon joined the project in March 2017. Warner Brothers brought in Whedon to do re-shoots on Justice League after Zach Snyder exited the film due to his son’s health. But, it looks like Whedon is done with DC.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Whedon stated, “Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story. I’m grateful to Geoff and Toby and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I…uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed’?”

Whedon is hailed as a contributor to on-screen feminist icons, as he is the creator of the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the hero.

The project would have been the second DC movie about a female superhero in the titular role. The other one was Wonder Woman which raked in $821.9 million at the worldwide box office. The world is still feeling the effects of the power behind that movie.

Warner Brothers has made no announcement as to who will replace Whedon, but many speculate that they will look to a female director. Patty Jenkins earned the record of most money earned by a female director for Wonder Woman. Even if Warner Brothers does not look to Jenkins for Batgirl, she proved that female directors are capable of handling blockbusters just as well, or even better, than male directors. Hiring a female director will help reinforce the push for greater representation for female artists in Hollywood.

This year also saw Greta Gerwig become only the fifth Director to be nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

Who do you think should direct Batgirl as a replacement for Joss Whedon?