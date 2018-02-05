‘Jumanji’ reclaims top spot at Super Bowl weekend box office

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has reclaimed its throne at the top of the box office.

Super Bowl weekends tend to be one of the slower box office weekends of the year but that didn’t stop Jumanji from reclaiming the top spot. The film brought in $11 million over its seventh week of release and has grossed over $350 million domestically.

Jumanji currently stands $21 million behind Spider-Man 2 to be Sony’s second highest grossing release of all-time. The film also is approaching $860 million worldwide and is currently the 60th highest grossing worldwide release of all-time.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure drops to second place after taking a 58 perent drop during its second weekend. The film brought in $10.2 million and is approaching $40 million domestically.

The new horror film Winchester opened in third place this weekend with $9.3 million. I predict this is the first and only week this film will spend in the top five.

The Greatest Showman remained in fourth place during its seventh week of release. The film brought in $7.8 million and now stands at $137 million domestically. The film is currently Hugh Jackman’s second highest grossing non-X-Men film only behind Les Miserables.

Hostiles dropped two spots to round out the top five. The film brought in $5.5 million and is approaching $25 million domestically.

The Post and The Shape of Water are two Oscar nominees remaining in the top 10. The Post finished in sixth place with $5.2 million and is approaching $70 million domestically. The Shape of Water came in ninth place with $4.3 million and is approaching $45 million domestically.

12 Strong ($4.7 million), Den of Thieves ($4.7 million) and Paddington 2 ($3.1 million) round out the top ten.

Three more Oscar nominees outside the top ten continued to rise. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri finished in eleventh place with $3.1 million. I, Tonya finished in twelfth place with $2.6 million and Darkest Hour finished in fourteenth place with $2.4 million. I would not be surprised to see one of several of these films make it inside the top ten.

Jumanji will face some tough competition if it wants to remain at the top spot. The Fifty Shades franchise concludes with Fifty Shades Freed and the new Clint Eastwood drama The 15:17 to Paris.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

20th Century Fox: $23.8 million (-19%)

Sony Pictures: $11 million (-5.4%)

CBS Films: $9.3 million (n/a)

Warner Bros.: $7.8 million (-6.4%)

Fox Searchlight: $7.4 million (-1.9%)

Entertainment Studios: $5.5 million (-4.7%)

STX Entertainment: $5.5 million (-3.8%)

Focus Features: $4.6 million (-1.2%)

Disney: $4 million (-1.9%)

Neon: $2.6 million (-0.4%)

Paramount Pictures: $2.6 million (-1.7%)

Universal: $2.3 million (-2.2%)

Lionsgate: $1.9 million (-1.6%)

A24: $1.5 million (-0.4%)

Next week’s openings: The 15:17 to Paris, Fifty Shades Freed, Peter Rabbit