‘Jurassic World 3’ is coming in 2021

Could we maybe get Jurassic World 2 first?

Four months before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (which has so far been getting pretty mixed reactions) has even hit theaters, Universal has announced a release date for Jurassic World 3: June 11, 2021.

Emily Carmichael has been tapped to help write the script. Carmichael was hired by Amblin in 2016 to write and direct a family film called Powerhouse. She also wrote the upcoming Pacific Rim Uprising, which opens on March 23, and most recently rewrote The Black Hole script for Disney and director Joseph Kosinski.

Carmichael will join Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow in Jurassic World 3, both of whom wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom together. Trevorrow will also return to executive produce the project, along with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will serve as producers.

“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive,” Trevorrow said in a statement via Deadline. “I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. [Bayona] has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”

No cast has yet been announced for Jurassic World 3, but it seems pretty safe to assume Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt will be returning. After all, the first Jurassic World grossed $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office — why would they not return?

The question is whether or not we really need to return to Jurassic World for a third time. The first Jurassic World was fine. While it doesn’t come anywhere close to Spielberg’s 1993 masterpiece, it was worth attempting to return to this world a second time. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom looks meh. The Super Bowl spot was an improvement over the actual trailer, but most people still aren’t sold on this movie. Now we’re going back a third time? Can I ask why? Did we really need an entire trilogy of Jurassic World movies? Can’t we just be happy with what we got in the original Jurassic Park?

But, maybe you feel a different way, so let us know in the comments below if you think a third Jurassic World movie is a good idea.