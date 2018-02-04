‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Super Bowl TV spot is here

Finally, we’re (cautiously) starting to get a little more excited now.

The Super Bowl isn’t great just for sports fans — it’s an exciting time for all us cinephiles as well, as we get new TV spots to Solo: A Star Wars Story and now Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Universal has released a one minute and 35 second long Super Bowl spot for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, hoping to inspire a little bit more excitement for the film than the initial trailer, which was met with mixed reviews, did. It’s working.

Let’s start with that opening shot, which comes around again at the end of the trailer. There’s a new kind of dinosaur — one that looks to be about the size of a raptor — on the loose in some city. We know it’s not Blue, because there’s a shot where the two dinos appear to be brawling, but it looks to be one that may have been created in a lab (again.

This also means they’re probably going the same route as Jurassic Park: The Lost World (which is not nearly as bad as its reputation it is. I actually enjoy that movie quite a lot) — they’re brining dinosaurs into the civilized world. This makes sense, because I know that I, for one, definitely can’t spend another entire Jurassic Park film that takes place solely in the park. Jurassic World pretty much killed all that momentum.

There’s also a lot more shots of that volcano action scene — the bit that we’re honestly least excited to see. If all of that goes down in the first act of the movie, fine, but we’re going to be pretty disappointed if that winds up being the climax.

We do, however, get some more footage of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard that has us excited. Pratt and Howard had pretty decent chemistry in Jurassic World, and the addition of Justice Smith (who hopefully won’t become too annoying of a comic-relief character) looks to add some interesting dynamics.

There doesn’t seem to be any new Jeff Goldblum footage in there, unfortunately, which only adds to our suspicions that he’s really not going to be in very much of the movie.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona, with original Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow attached as a producer and writer. It will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.

Watch the Super Bowl spot here and let us know what you thought of it in the comments below.