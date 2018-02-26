K-Pop owns the show at the Olympic Closing Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Olympics concluded on Sunday, February 25 in PyeongChang and K-Pop bands EXO and artist CL stole the show.

The event, that took place early in the morning here in the U.S., was an extravagant affair that included the parade of athletes, traditional Korean songs and dances, and the passing of the torch to the host of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, China. For most fans on social media, the real winner of the closing ceremony was K-Pop.

Korean-pop star CL took the stage first, dressed in black on a podium surrounded by back up dancers. She started off with her hit “Hello Bitches” and bled it into her singles “Baddest Female” and “I am the best.”

Taking the spotlight following her was boy band Exo. Band member Kai took the stage adorned in traditional Korean garb and danced to a single drummer before the other seven members of the band rode out in go-kart style buggies to join Kai.

Check out the whole performance below.

Fans took to Twitter to express their admiration of the performances.

I’d like to suggest K-pop for Super Bowl halftime next year #ClosingCeremony — Lindsay Rachunek (@lilrachunek) February 26, 2018

I haven’t spent a single second of my life listening to k-pop but this EXO song at the #ClosingCeremony is a BOP pic.twitter.com/0N6T6DWdwT — Nancy Shrew (@thelineupx) February 26, 2018

And some thought that Exo bore a strange resemblance to a famous American figure.

Is it just me or are they dressed like the colonel?? #Olympics_EXO #closingceremony pic.twitter.com/GWFn0IhdqN — Brienna Johnson (@cheesey_j) February 25, 2018

