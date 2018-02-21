Katie Holmes is returning to television in new Fox drama from Ilene Chaiken

Actress Katie Holmes has been cast to play the starring role in an upcoming drama pilot for Fox, created by Empire’s Ilene Chaiken.

The series is still untitled at this time.

The synopsis, according to Variety, reads: “Holmes will play FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis, who is in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion — an affair with a prominent general — shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled ‘the mistress,’ Otis begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.”

Chaiken wrote the pilot alongside Melissa Scrivner Love (Person of Interest). The series will be released by 20th Century Fox Television, with Chaiken, Holmes, Judy Smith (Scandal) and 3 Arts’ Orly Obst (The Mick) executive producing.

If the pilot gets picked up to become a full series, it will be the first time she’s had a leading role in television since Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1998-2003. Other television credits in supporting characters include The Kennedys, How I Met Your Mother and Ray Donovan. She can also be seen in films such as Batman Begins, Thank You for Smoking, Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, The Giver and, most recently, Logan Lucky (an underrated movie of 2017 in my humble opinion).

Chaiken served as the show-runner for Empire until the midseason of the show’s fourth season. She then stepped back from the position to focus on creating new projects. She still serves as an executive producer on Empire, while Brett Mahoney was hired as the new show-runner. In addition to this Katie Holmes pilot, Chaiken is currently working on a reboot of The L Word for Showtime.

