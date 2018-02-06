‘All the Stars’ official music video by Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA is out

The Black Panther movie soundtrack collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and SZA, “All the Stars,” official music video is out!

For several months now, Marvel and the Black Panther cast have been teasing the film. The movie is making superhero history by having a primarily all-black cast. Ultimately, the promotion of the film feels like knowing you will get everything you want on Christmas Day but having to wait for it.

Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017

The ‘All the Stars‘ track was shared in January creating even more buzz about the film because Kendrick Lamar produced and curated the film’s entire soundtrack. Now the official music video is released and the African inspired features from the clothing, to the dancing, to the makeup is amazing.

Music video director Dave Meyers directs the music production. The galaxies and the beauty you will see while SZA sings and the command of presence and respect Kendrick Lamar exudes while he raps, embodies what the Black Panther is all about. Don’t just take our word for it, see it for yourself below.

All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar & SZA on VEVO.

The Black Panther will officially be in theaters February 16.