Kylie Jenner reveals daughter’s name ‘Stormi’

The name of the baby making the biggest buzz in news right now has finally been revealed.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday by Kylie Jenner, the newborn is shown holding her mom’s finger, and it is absolutely adorable. The picture is paired with a simple caption, “Stormi,” and appropriately followed by the angel emoji.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Kylie had announced the birth of her first daughter with a social media post and a special video montage on Sunday that highlights her journey with rapper and father Travis Scott. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote in the post. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

With her attitude of revealing new info when she’s comfortable and doing it through social media, it’s no surprise how she chose to reveal Stormi’s name.

