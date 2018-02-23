Kylie Jenner tweet causes huge drop in Snap Inc. market share

Snap Inc.’s market value dropped by over $1 billion.

Snapchat’s newest user-interface update has caused quite an uproar, and even massive social media influencer Kylie Jenner has taken notice on Twitter.

After one simple tweet saying saying she doesn’t even get around to opening Snapchat anymore, Snap Inc.’s market share fell 7.2 percent, eliminating $1.3 billion in market value.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

That market drop is huge, and could also cause a decrease in user engagement and hurt future financial results, according to MSN.

Whether Jenner meant that she doesn’t have much time to use Snapchat after the birth of Stormi or if she actually dislikes the new interface is unclear, but her fans seemed to be in agreement with the tweet garnering over 330,000 likes and 65,000 retweets.

She followed up with some sympathy though, saying “still love you tho snap … my first love.”

still love you tho snap … my first love — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Although Snap CEO Even Spiegel has said the update is not likely to change, hopefully, this turn of events will change things. Because, let’s be honest, the new update is truly pretty bad.

Let us know if you think (or hope) the drop in Snap Inc.’s market value will have an affect on Snapchat’s future in the comments below.