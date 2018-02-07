Lady Gaga cancels last 10 dates of European tour

Lady Gaga has canceled European Tour Dates

Lady Gaga has canceled the 10 final dates of the European leg of the Joanne World Tour, due to severe pain. Gaga announced the news on Saturday over Twitter, with statements from both Live Nation and herself.

Live Nation said she has been “suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live.”

The performer has always been public about her struggles with fibromyalgia and expresses her sorrow for canceling the tour.

“I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control. I need to put myself and my well being first.”

The 10 locations affected by cancellations include two shows in London and two shows in Paris, Manchester, Zurich, Cologne, Germany, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Denmark.

Live Nation said, “She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for years to come.”

We wish Lady Gaga all the best and hope she feels better soon!