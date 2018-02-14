Late actor Bill Paxton’s family files lawsuit against surgeon for wrongful death

From movies like Titanic, Aliens, and Apollo 13, to shows like Training Day and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Bill Paxton was a well-rounded, talented, and, most importantly, beloved actor. His unfortunate passing last year surprised and upset many, including in the entertainment industry and fans alike.

Paxton’s family, who were surely surprised themselves, now believes his death could have been prevented. They have opened a lawsuit against the surgeon and the hospital, alleging wrongful death, negligence and battery.

In the lawsuit which was filed on Friday, the Paxton family alleges that Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, the surgeon who performed the operation, was not fit to act out the surgery. It claims he “lacked experience” to perform “a high risk and unconventional surgical approach.”

As for the hospital itself, the family says the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles “concealed information relating to the risks of surgery.” They also say that the surgeon was not present when complications post-surgery started to arise and that he left his position shortly after the actor’s death.

In March, it was revealed that Paxton died from a stroke following surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta after an aortic aneurysm. His death came 11 days after the heart surgery.

Our hearts go out to Bill Paxton’s family, and we hope they find the answers they’re looking for in these trying times.