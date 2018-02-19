‘Legends of Tomorrow’ recap: ‘Daddy Darhkest’

Legends of Tomorrow returns with a horror centered episode as the team joins Constantine to help a young girl possessed by a demon.

Previously on Legends of Tomorrow, the team saved a young Stein from Viking’s in 1000 A.D. They also fought once more with Damien Darhk and his daughter Nora. Agent Ava Sharpe helped the Legends out and saved Sara from the spirit world. At the end, Jax decided it was time to leave the Legends. After saying goodbye, Sara was surprised by John Constantine.

“Daddy Darhkest” starts in a creepy asylum in present day Star City. John Constantine uses his ability on a nurse and goes to see a young girl named Emily. He tries to perform an exorcism on her, but the demon is strong. The demon mentions Sara Lance by name and Constantine goes to Central City to find Sara.

On the Waverider, Sara introduces Constantine to the Legends and Rory thinks he is Rip at first. Constantine then flirts with Snart and Amaya. He tells Sara and Nate about the exorcism and the demon knowing her name. Sara says she was in the spirit world for a bit and tells Constantine the demon’s name is Mallus. Constantine starts to leave, preferring to work alone, but Sara convinces him they can help each other out.

At the same time, Zari and Ray are working in the lab on weapons to fight against Darhk and his cohorts. Ray is working on a nanite gun and Zari on some tech based off the cold and heat weapons. Ray mentions Firestorm and they both share their pain over their former partners.

The Waverider arrives in Star City and Sara receives a hologram call from Agent Ava Sharpe. Ava says no one believes Rip about Mallus and she is having trouble with the bureaucratic system. Sara encourages her and the two flirt momentarily. She disconnects and Snart makes himself known, teasing Sara about Ava having a crush on her and Gideon seems to agree. Sara even if she does, they are just too different to work out.

Zari and Ray stay on the Waverider while the rest of the team join Constantine at the asylum. Zari cannot find Emily in the asylum’s database so the team goes looking for her and finds a couple attendants taking her down the hallway. Sara knocks out the attendants, but then Kuasa arrives. Amaya tries to talk to her while the others take Emily away, but Kuasa says she must protect the girl from the Legends and attacks.

In the abandoned room, Constantine tries to rouse Emily, who in turn says that is not her name. Zari tells them she found Emily’s records and she is actually Nora Darhk, Damien Darhk’s daughter. She reveals Nora was put in child protective custody after Darhk died and given a new name. Constantine says they need Nora awake to perform the exorcism, but she is not responsive. They hear shouts and Nate rushes to help Amaya with Snart’s cold gun. Sara sends Snart to find some adrenaline.

In the hallway, Kuasa and Amaya are still fighting. Nate freezes Kuasa with the cold gun while she is in her water state. The two then take the frozen woman to the Waverider.

Snart brings the adrenaline and finds Nora lying in the middle of drawn symbols on the floor. Constantine tells them to turn off their comms because of interference. Sara shoots Nora with the adrenaline and asks her about the voices. Constantine summons Mallus and Nora convulses and begins to speak in Mallus’s voice. He tells Sara she will be in his world soon. Constantine tries to perform the exorcism but the possessed Nora pushes them back and writes an incantation and the three heroes vanish.

Sara, Constantine, and Snart find themselves in the asylum in 1969. Sara says they are lacking the tech they need to contact the Waverider. They realize the place still has the same artwork and decide to use the paintings to contact the Legends.

Back on the Waverider, the rest of the team interrupts Rory’s football game, much to his annoyance. Ray mentions he cannot get in contact with Sara. Nate and Amaya continue to fight about Kuasa. Rory takes charge, sending Ray and Zari to look for their leader, Amaya to look after Kuasa, and Nate to the library.

Zari and Ray look at the asylum and find the symbol Nora drew and send it to Nate. Gideon reveals the mark is for time travel, and Nate says he will research where they could have gone. Zari sees Nora and suggests they question the girl. She asks Nora, but the demon was in charge so she has no idea where the others went. Zari tells Ray they should take Nora somewhere nice and safe

Back in 1969, Sara hears Mallus’s voice and suffers hallucinations. Constantine sends Snart to try and find a way to contact the team. He takes one of the paintings and stuffs a message in it but staff finds him and gives him drugs. The staff take the note and thinking he is a patient, decide to operate on Snart.

Meanwhile, Constantine is trying to keep Mallus from overtaking Sara. The two share their pains and their guilt. He comforts and compliments her and the two start making out.

On the Waverider, Amaya thinks about what her ancestors told her and unfreezes Kuasa in her cell. Kuasa accuses her of not protecting her people and their homeland. She tells Amaya about the future, saying she was a good grandmother. Amaya learns how she will die and that the attack will also be what separates Kuasa from her mother and sister. Kuasa says Darhk is giving her a way to save their land and to save Amaya.

Sara and Constantine find and save Snart from being lobotomized. She suggests they make the same time traveling symbol Nora did, but Constantine says he is not powerful enough to make it work. Sara says she can if Mallus possesses her and the two argue.

Back in Star City, Zari and Ray take Nora to a coffee shop so she can get some hot chocolate. The two play Head’s Up while Ray gets the drinks. Zari has Oklahoma as her clue, so Nora and Ray sing one of the songs from the musical. On the television, a news report about Oliver Queen being the Green Arrow plays and it shows him killing Darhk. The two Legends decide to leave with Nora, but Mallus takes her over again. Mallus attacks the coffee shop and the Legends call for help, but Rory is completely focused on the football game. Rory tells Nate that Amaya is talking to Kuasa and Nate rushes out with the cold gun.

Amaya tells Kuasa she spoke to an ancestor and believes now that the woman meant for her to protect Kuasa. Amaya opens the cell and says they are family. Unfortunately, Nate rushes in and Kuasa attacks him after he points the gun at her, not listening to Amaya. Amaya bargains with Kuasa to let Nate live. After, Kuasa turns to water and leaves.

Constantine gets Sara ready for possession. Sara finds herself in the spirit world again and draws the symbol in the sand. As she is doing so, she hears cries and pauses to find Nora. She tells Sara she does not want to hurt Zari and Ray.

Meanwhile, Zari and Ray try and reason with Mallus, trying to get through to Nora. When Ray is thrown, Zari reaches for Nora’s wrist and it smokes where she touched. Mallus mentions Zari being the six, before raising a broken glass to attack Zari. Fortunately for Zari, Sara gets through to Nora in the spirit world and Nora returns to the real world. Sara finishes the symbol and the three transport back to the present day.

In the coffee shop, Damien Darhk appears and tells Nora the Legends lied to her and Mallus will be her salvation. Darhk freezes the heroes and Nora leaves with her father.

Back on the Waverider, Constantine double checks that Sara is not possessed. Zari mentions that Mallus called her one of the six and they talk about how it has to do with the totems. Amaya reveals she only knows of five, so Constantine says he will talk to his contacts and see if he can learn anything. He says goodbye to the team and when Sara follows him out, the two flirt. As he leaves, he tells Ray to keep the anti-magic gun nearby in case Sara succumbs to the demon inside.

Rory is still watching football when Snart comes to say goodbye and has trouble focusing as his friend says his farewells. Snart tells Sara he is going home and to marry his partner, Ray. He thinks it is time for a new adventure and they say goodbye.

Sara tells Gideon to call Ava and Gideon teases her about needing privacy. Ava answers the call, obviously distracted and says Rip has escaped. Ava says the Time Bureau has no idea where he went.

I missed Legends of Tomorrow so much. Personally, I dislike horror so this episode was not my favorite and I am sure I missed some horror movie references. Ava/Sara seems more and more likely to happen in the next few episodes, which I think will be a good fit. Constantine was an interesting addition to the show and I look forward to his repeat appearance later this season. Snart was fantastic and I wish he was staying longer, but at least we are getting a new character. The Flash’s Keiynan Lonsdale, aka Wally West, is joining the team soon.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on The CW. Check out a preview of the next episode below.