Legion Season 2 First Look Released

FX released a sizzle reel of footage for new shows coming in 2018, which included the first footage for the second season of the acclaimed series Legion.

Legion, the X-men series about Charles Xavier’s son, David Haller, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia before realizing he actually has telekinetic powers, came out last Spring on April. Dan Stevens stars as the telekinetic mutant. The 8-episode season was highly regarded by both fans and critics alike. Led by showrunner Noah Hawley, who had an amazing 2017 year with Legion and another fantastic season of Fargo, Legion brought a new visual style and unique storytelling to the superhero genre.

The last we saw of David, he was absorbed by a mysterious floating orb. But, now thanks to the 5-second reel, we get our first glimpse at David and company.

Watch from 1:02 to 1:08 below for the first look at Legion season 2.

The clip doesn’t show much but it does bring us back to the main characters of the show. David along with his fellow mutants Syd, Cary and Kerry, Ptonomy and Melanie.

We also get a glimpse of Lenny and the Shadow King, the two main villains of season one up to their normal shenanigans. The footage shows that fans can expect a lot of the ambitious storytelling and grandiose visuals that Hawley delivered in season 1.

Season 2 of Legion is set to come out April 2018.

FX also released footage of their other hit shows coming out this year including season 2 of Donald Glover’s hit show Atlanta and the Donald Sutherland led Trust.

Are you excited for season 2 of Legion?