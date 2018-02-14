comments cash

Lena Dunham reveals that she had a hysterectomy

Lena Dunham

Girls star opens up in candid essay about her condition

Lena Dunham, the 31-year-old star of HBO’s hit series Girls, revealed that she recently underwent a hysterectomy, a procedure which includes the removal of the uterus and cervix, in an essay she penned for the March issue of Vogue.

Dunham had been suffering from endometriosis for a long time and the excruciating pain caused her to make the decision to go through with a hysterectomy in order find relief from the suffering this devastating condition caused.

“With pain like this, I will never be able to be anyone’s mother. Even if I could get pregnant, there’s nothing I can offer.”

In her candid essay titled “The Painful Truth,” she went on to explain her condition and how she came to make such a radical decision, even though she had been taking medication as well as using alternative health measures to improve such as acupuncture and yoga.

“I can feel it, deeply specific yet unverified, despite so many tests and so much medical dialogue,” Dunham wrote as reported by CNN. “I just sense that the uterus I have been given is defective.”

Endometriosis is a condition where the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, causing pain and additional health problems and fertility issues.

 “The only beautiful detail is that the organ—which is meant to be shaped like a lightbulb—was shaped like a heart.”

However, despite taking such drastic, yet necessary action, she still has no doubt that she is destined to be a mother someday.

“I may have felt choiceless before, but I know I have choices now,” Dunham wrote. “Soon I’ll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs. Adoption is a thrilling truth I’ll pursue with all my might.”

Lena Dunham is still recuperating and The Celebrity Café wishes her a speedy recovery and happier times to come.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.