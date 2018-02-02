LGBT influencers you should be aware of today

Influencers of the LGBT community

In today’s media, we are beginning to see the LGBT community become more widely accepted. Representation is slowly pushing its way into movies, music, media, and even in the government.

For people of the LGBT community, this is a transformative time. Every time an LGBT person is represented in the media, there is a reach out to those who may feel under-represented. It gives a sense of “If they can do it, I can do it.”

Representation in the media creates allows LGBT to be normalized and accommodates a more accepting society. This is creating a safer and more positive environment for the community.

We truly owe this to those represented in the media; the people who chose to accept themselves and to stand proud of who they are. Those who stand for their rights and others, and make the process of coming out a little less scary.

Top photo by Peter Hershey on Unsplash