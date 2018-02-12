Liam Payne believes his son has a sixth sense

Just typical “new father” stuff, ya know?

Liam Payne welcomed a son into the world with Cheryl Cole in March of 2017. The proud dad has shared the stories of how fatherhood has changed his life for the better. Or for the creepier.

In a Radio interview with Andy Cohen, Liam discloses why he is lead to believe that his son, Bear, might be communicating with “the other side”.

“I was lying in bed the other day and he was sitting on my knees. He started giving a speech to no one and was pointing his finger. You do wonder, are there ghosts in the room because kids can see that.”

Best birthday ever 🐻💙 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

…creepy stuff.

Besides sharing unsettling stories about Bear, Liam also shared his grievances of spending time on the road and watching his son grow over FaceTime. He expressed how he misses Bear and how his son has quickly grasped the concept of FaceTime. He said “seeing him grow up and seeing how slowly realize what it is because quite obviously I’ve had to FaceTime for a lot of the time he’s been alive. It’s getting harder to miss him the more I leave home and he’s like a proper person.”

