LISTEN: Frank Ocean’s cover of ‘Moon River’

Frank Ocean went to Tumblr on Valentine’s Day to post a beautiful cover of “Moon River.”

“Moon River” is originally a pop song written by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer in 1961 for the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Audrey Hepburn sang it in the film and the hit eventually went on to winning the Academy Awards for Best Original Song, as well as Grammy’s for Song and Record of the Year.

Ocean’s cover on the pop hit takes it slower, mixing various vocals with a synthesized guitar in the background. It’s currently the sixth highest trending video on YouTube.

“Moon River” is the first song released by Ocean since August, when he released “Provider.” His last album, “Blonde,” was released in 2016.

Ocean has been busy since his last song was released. In October, he released a photo essay to i-D magazine, also stating that his next musical project was soon to be complete. In October, he also finished a lawsuit after his father, Calvin Cooksey, sued Frank for defamation after Ocean tweeted out a story about his father using a trans-phobic slur towards a waitress when he was six. Frank won the case in court and the lawsuit was dropped.

Check out Ocean’s cover of “Moon River” below.

What do you think of Frank Ocean’s cover? Are you excited to hear more music from the singer?