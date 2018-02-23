Listen: Logic drops new song ’44 More’

“Know the name, now they know the alias, that’s four sure, gave ’em 44, now here’s 44 more.”

If you weren’t paying close enough attention, you may have missed Logic drop his new single “44 More” on streaming platforms last night.

Yesterday, the rapper took to his social media to warn fans about his new song coming out at midnight.

The song is the first music to drop from Logic since his last album, Everybody, came out May 2017. He did have a hit featuring Rag’n’bone Man for the straight to Netflix movie Bright, starring Will Smith.

“44 more” alludes to his song “44 Bars” off of his mix-tape, Bobby Tarantino, that came out in summer 2016. With the release of this song, fans are excited about Logic’s next mix-tape to come out, a sequel to Bobby Tarantino. There is no official announcement as of yet, but we can hope to hear one soon.

“44 more” has a similar sound to Logic’s previous mix-tape work. With a beat in the background, Logic raps off lyrics about his goals for his family, the hate he receives and some callbacks to how much he’s accomplished in the past year. It’s a return to his 2016 work after 2017’s Everybody was much more experimental and collaborative.

Even though Logic has three albums and one mix-tape already, he gained international fame this past year, with his hit “1-800-273-8255” with Khalid and Alessia Cara hitting number one on the Billboard Top 100. It also earned him two Grammy nominations for Best Song and Best Music Video.

Logic, his real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, plans to release only one more studio album, Ultra 85. The last song on his Everybody album alluded to this. We don’t know when he plans to retire from music, but the 28-year-old rapper from Maryland plans to do voice-over work for movies and television. He actually appeared in an episode of Rick and Morty last year as himself.

Listen to "44 More" below and tell us what you think!