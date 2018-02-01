Logan Paul answers the burning questions with Michael Strahan on GMA

In his first television interview, Logan Paul spoke to Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan about his vlog on the suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest and the aftermath.

Paul, as we saw in his last vlog, has adopted a more serious demeanor, with trimmed hair and ditching his ever-present goofy smile. The look suited the hard questions Strahan posed the YouTube star.

“I’ve been hated by the whole world and it’s been definitely something to overcome.”

In fact, Strahan asked all the questions we have wanted answers to since Logan posted the video.

Why? After the experience, after editing, after re-watching countless times, why did Logan post the video?

“The idea was to shock and show the harsh realities of suicide and get people talking about something people aren’t talking about much.”

Strahan pulled no punches asking about Logan’s finances either. He was removed from Google Preferred on YouTube, his Maverick line is off the market with a pending copyright infringement lawsuit, so is the influencer worried? Of course not, he’s only 22-years-old and has a positive cash balance. “I try not to live my life thinking about money because money doesn’t make me happy,” he told Strahan – after a considerable pause, however.

But when it came down to the reactions from parents, Logan pulled the age card. He says he’s a 22-year-old making vlogs for his peers, not children. And parents who let their young children watch his videos, he had a message for them.

“I think parents should be monitoring what their children are watching more.”

He questions why parents with children 12 and under, a group which includes Strahan’s own children, would even allow their kids to watch him.

His final message:

“This was a horrible lapse of judgment, and I can will and am going to learn from it and be a better person.”

Watch the full interview below: