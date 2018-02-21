Lorde reaches out to those who suffer from acne

Lorde shares her experience of suffering from acne, telling her fellow sufferers “It will get better — I feel your pain.”

Lorde has always stood by her fans and continues to reach out to those who need it. She just gets it, you know?

The 21-year-old singer shared a video on her Instagram story, underneath the red and blue glow of an acne treatment light. She goes on to express her frustrations with acne and how others stigmatize the ideals of healing acne.

“For real though, acne sucks,”

“You know what also sucks?” she goes on. “When you’ve had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, ‘You know what worked for me, is moisturizing!’”

If you have suffered from acne before, you’ve probably heard the same ignorant words from the same ignorant people. She goes on to name the other typical unhelpful advice she has received, like homemade face masks and other home remedies that just don’t do the trick.

“And the very worst one, of course..” she says. “is when people think you’re just dirty.” Lorde has fought the ideas behind acne before, calling out editors for retouching her photos. In a tweet, she shared a photo that had been edited to get rid of her acne. “Remember flaws are ok :-)” she told her followers.

i find this curious – two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real. remember flaws are ok 🙂 pic.twitter.com/PuRhxt2u2O — Lorde (@lorde) March 31, 2014

At the end of the series of videos in her Instagram story, she confided some hope to her followers, “For everyone out there who’s got bad skin — and actual bad skin, not just the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better — I feel your pain,” she reminded her followers that they are not alone. “We’ll get there; we will. I promise.”