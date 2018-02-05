Lucasfilm releases entire ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ trailer following Super Bowl spot last night

And he actually talks this time.

Lucasfilm has now released a proper teaser trailer for the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, following the forty-second TV spot that was shown during the Super Bowl last night.

The official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story, via StarWars.com, was also released. It reads: “Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his might future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

This time, thankfully, Alden Ehrenreich actually has some lines the trailer, giving us a taste of what his incarnation of Han Solo will be like. Not a lot of lines, mind you, but it’s more than we got from the TV spot.

What really has us talking, though, is Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. He’s got the look of Lando down perfectly, and we can’t wait to see what he does with the role.

Also in there is Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), playing a potential ally named Qi’Ra, Woody Harrelson’s mentor figure named Tobia Beckett and Solo’s furry friend Chewbacca. Oh yeah, and some sort of giant tentacle monster at the very end there. We’re not quite sure how we feel about that one yet.

It’s a fine trailer. Again, we would have liked to see more given all the trouble that Solo: A Star Wars Story had in production (directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired when the film had almost completed shooting, being replaced by Ron Howard) and that the film is due to arrive in just three and a half months, but we’re just happy to have some footage that we can actually start debating and arguing over in a bunch of nerdy online chatrooms.

Solo: A Star Wars Story flies into theaters on May 25. Watch the trailer here, and let us know what you think in the comments below.