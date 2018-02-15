comments cash

Luke Wilson hailed a hero after pulling woman from devastating crash

Luke Wilson

Fatal crash kills one, injures two and Luke Wilson rescued woman from burning car

Luke Wilson returned to his LA home on Tuesday with his SUV virtually destroyed after a car crash killed one person and injured two more.

While we are happy to report that he is unharmed, and our hearts go out to the deceased and injured parties and their families, we were thrilled to learn that he put himself in danger to rescue a 50-year-old woman from the burning wreckage.

According to the LAPD, the crash involved a Ferrari and BMW in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades at 6:31 p.m. on Feb. 13. Wilson’s SUV was also hit by the Ferrari. The LAPD is still investigating specifics to the crash as to whether speeding or substance abuse could have been involved in this fatal accident.

Witnesses to the crash were quick to report on Wilson’s heroism.

He was the hero, he led the charge,” said 46-year-old tattoo artist Sean Heirigs, who witnessed the accident, reported it to 911 and helped with the rescue, as reported by Fox News.

“She’s crying, she’s screaming, she doesn’t really know what happened and she was dangling into the passenger side,” Heirigs added. “Her leg was stuck.”

The fire was engulfing the woman’s BMW and Wilson acted quickly to pull her from the vehicle.

Wilson, who is most known for his work in Old School, Legally Blond and the Royal Tenenbaums, and Heirigs were unharmed, however, the woman and pro golfer Bill Haas who was in the passenger seat of the Ferrari were taking to the hospital following the accident. The driver of the sports car, Mark William Gibello died at the scene.

What do you think of Luke Wilson heroic actions? Tell us below!

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.