Luke Wilson hailed a hero after pulling woman from devastating crash

Fatal crash kills one, injures two and Luke Wilson rescued woman from burning car

Luke Wilson returned to his LA home on Tuesday with his SUV virtually destroyed after a car crash killed one person and injured two more.

While we are happy to report that he is unharmed, and our hearts go out to the deceased and injured parties and their families, we were thrilled to learn that he put himself in danger to rescue a 50-year-old woman from the burning wreckage.

According to the LAPD, the crash involved a Ferrari and BMW in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades at 6:31 p.m. on Feb. 13. Wilson’s SUV was also hit by the Ferrari. The LAPD is still investigating specifics to the crash as to whether speeding or substance abuse could have been involved in this fatal accident.

Witnesses to the crash were quick to report on Wilson’s heroism.

“He was the hero, he led the charge,” said 46-year-old tattoo artist Sean Heirigs, who witnessed the accident, reported it to 911 and helped with the rescue, as reported by Fox News.

1 killed in Ferrari rollover crash in Pacific Palisades. 2 injured including Pro Golfer Bill Haas. Actor Luke Wilson's vehicle also sideswiped. ***Pictures Not For Use Without Permission*** pic.twitter.com/Sl42KUWu9Z — RMG News (@RMGNews) February 14, 2018

“She’s crying, she’s screaming, she doesn’t really know what happened and she was dangling into the passenger side,” Heirigs added. “Her leg was stuck.”

The fire was engulfing the woman’s BMW and Wilson acted quickly to pull her from the vehicle.

Wilson, who is most known for his work in Old School, Legally Blond and the Royal Tenenbaums, and Heirigs were unharmed, however, the woman and pro golfer Bill Haas who was in the passenger seat of the Ferrari were taking to the hospital following the accident. The driver of the sports car, Mark William Gibello died at the scene.

What do you think of Luke Wilson heroic actions? Tell us below!