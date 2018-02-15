Magnolia Pictures buys rights to Crystal Moselle’s ‘Skate Kitchen’

Magnolia Pictures has purchased the followup to Crystal Moselle’s Wolfpack, entitled Skate Kitchen, a film that recently world-premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Starring Jaden Smith and Rachelle Vinberg, Skate Kitchen follows a young female teenager living in New York who defies her mother’s ban against all things skating when she befriends a group skateboarders. She then gets kicked out of her home and must adjust to a new way of life.

“Crystal Moselle has proven in impressive style that The Wolfpack was no fluke,” Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said in a statement via The Wrap. “Everything about Skate Kitchen is so fresh and compelling — the cast, the skateboarding and the way she makes us look at New York City with new eyes.”

The rest of the cast includes Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Kabrina Adams. Moselle, Aslihan Unaldi and Jen Silverman wrote the script, with Bow and Arrow Entertainment and RT Features producing. Lourenco Sant’Anna and Sophie Mas. will be executive producers.

“After a successful and adventurous release of The Wolfpack, I am incredibly excited to work with Magnolia on the release of Skate Kitchen,” Moselle said. “It’s a film that I know they completely get and I can’t wait to collaborate again.”

Magnolia was also the one’s who released The Wolfpack — a 2015 Sundance U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize-winner. The film followed six brothers living in a New York housing project who learned about the world by watching and reenacting various movies (so basically how I spent my entire childhood).

The Skate Kitchen deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden, with UTA Independent Film Group representing the filmmakers. No exact release date for Skate Kitchen has been set as of yet, but Magnolia is looking to drop it sometime this summer.