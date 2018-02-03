Maisie Williams to launch app for talent discovery and collaboration

Maisie Williams landmark app could change women’s networking options for the better.

British actress Maisie Williams, famous for her role as Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, is venturing into the tech industry with her new app Daisie.

According to Tech Crunch, Daisie is a social mobile app for creators to network and collaborate on projects within a social network setting.

Williams also sees this as an opportunity for women to network their creativity and get their work exposed in a way that is more appropriate than is the case in today, where men use their power to expose themselves to women.

“I couldn’t be happier about the change we are currently seeing in creative industries and the movement towards women becoming truly valued,” said Maisie Williams in a statement. “I want Daisie to give other creatives the opportunities that I was lucky enough to receive at the beginning of my career. Daisie will break down the archaic gap between youth and creative jobs; offering new opportunities for individuals to collaborate, learn and create – establishing a new way for talented individuals to be discovered and employed.”

This landmark app is another force for change in an industry going through a revolution of sorts today.

The app is co-developed by Dom Santry, thus the fusion of first names bringing the name of the app together. “Social media can be a very lonely place, and somewhere that doesn’t necessarily inspire collaboration or foster meaningful connections,” Dom said in his statement. “It’s very easy for creative voices to get lost in platforms riddled with ads and unimportant content; we’re hoping to eradicate these, providing a focused, industry specific platform.”

The app is still in the early stages of development, but the company hopes to launch in the App Store by August 2018.

What do you think? Are you excited for Daisie and do you think it will be a useful to tool to foster creativity and networking?