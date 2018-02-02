Mario Kart is coming to your phone

Nintendo announced on Thursday that they will be releasing a mobile version of the popular Mario Kart franchise by next year. The new game, called Mario Kart Tour, will be available for both iOS and Android phones.

Nintendo made the announcement on Twitter, which set fans into a frenzy.

“The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019,” the tweet from @NintendoAmerica tweeted yesterday.

No further details about the game have been released but the announcement is enough to raise excitement and interest for the next year.

The first Mario Kart game, Super Mario Kart, was released in 1992 on the Super Nintendo system. Since then there have been 13 different versions of the game, the newest of which was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that came out on the Switch last year.

Nintendo found success in their latest mobile launch Super Mario Run which brought the plumber hero to our phones in a game suited perfectly for our smartphones. Hopefully, Mario Kart Tour will be equally fun and exciting.

Are you excited for a new mobile Mario Kart game? What would you like to see in a new Mario Kart game?