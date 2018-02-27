Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon star in first trailer for HBO’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’

“We are not born equal, so we must be made equal by the fire.”

HBO Films has released the first trailer for their new dystopian thriller Fahrenheit 451. Based on the novel written by Ray Bradbury, the film will star Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan and The Shape of Water’s Michael Shannon.

The official synopsis for Fahrenheit 451, via Collider, reads: “Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books. Jordan plays Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer and with his “mentor,” played by Shannon.”

“A little knowledge is a dangerous thing,” Shannon says in the trailer. “News, facts, memoirs, internet of old — burn it.”

The TV movie is being directed by Ramin Bahrani (99 Homes), who helped write the script with Amir Naderi. Bahrani also executive produces alongside Jordan, Sarah Green, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen. David Coatsworth is producer.

Sofia Boutella (Star Trek: Beyond, The Mummy), Lily Singh, Martin Donovan and Heir Dullea also star.

With the potential to be socially relevant, Fahrenheit 451 looks like it could be something special. Granted, we don’t know just how far Bahrani plans to run with Bradbury’s source material, but the trailer seems to suggest this is going to be a dark, unsettling world we’re about to be thrown into.

Fahrenheit 451, the novel, has been previously adapted into a 1966 film of the same name directed by Francois Truffaut, starring Oskar Werner and Julie Christie.

Fahrenheit 451 is currently in post-production and will air on HBO in May.

Watch the trailer here and let us know, in the comments below, what do you think? Are you going to be checking this out when this airs? Is there anything that Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan can’t do?