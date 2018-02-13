Michael Fassbender to play lead in feature-length ‘Kung Fury’ film

…..That doesn’t mean we forgive him for The Snowman.

Michael Fassbender has been tapped to star in the upcoming action/comedy/can you believe this is actually happening film Kung Fury — a feature-length follow up to a 2015 short film.

Kung Fury — the short, which you can watch below — was directed by David Sandberg (not to be confused with David F. Sandberg, the Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation director) and smashed records on Kickstarter as it raised $630,000 to produce it. It was later selected for the Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes and went on to gain over 40 million views.

Kung Fury — the movie — will be a sequel to this short. Set in 1985 Miami, Kung Fury and his army of Thundercops (who were first assembled to defeat Adolph Hitler, if you can believe it) keep a watchful eye over the city. However, after one of the Thundercops is mysteriously killed, the group begins to disband as a mysterious villain arises, looking to get his hands on a powerful new weapon.

Obviously, Kung Fury is something of a spoof that pays tribute to ‘80s martial arts films — something that should be even more fun to see when on the big screen.

And now, we get to see Michael Fassbender as the one who is kicking evil to the curb. Put The Snowman and Assassin’s Creed aside — Fassbender is an incredibly talented actor and he should make this role a lot of fun to watch.

David Sandberg will be returning to direct the film, and is said to be starring as well. David Hasselhoff, who sang the theme song “True Survivor” in the short, will also be joining the cast. The film will be produced by Sandberg’s Laser Unicorns’ banner, KatzSmith Productions — which consists of David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt — Philip Western and Conor McCaughan.

No release date has yet been set for Kung Fury.

What do you think of this news? Are you excited to see an actual Kung Fury movie? Did you think this day would ever come? And would you have ever guessed Michael Fassbender would be the lead? Let us know in the comments below!