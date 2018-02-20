Michelle Obama congratulates ‘Black Panther’ for inspiring “people of all backgrounds”

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama took to Twitter to show her praise for the new movie Black Panther.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

In the tweet, Obama congratulates the team behind the worldwide phenomenon that boasted #1 at the Box Office in its first weekend, while also lauding it for inspiring “people of all backgrounds” who get to see “superheroes that look like them on the big screen.”

While she lived in the White House for eight years, Michelle Obama became a cultural icon who championed rights of children all over the country, initiating programs such as Let’s Move, a program promoting exercise for all children and healthy habits.

Her tweet has come under fire from some, who are criticizing her for ignoring Black actors who have appeared in superhero movies before, such as Wesley Snipes in the Blade trilogy.

However, her tweet is focusing on the movie as a whole that features a predominantly black cast of men and women in a film that is agent for them. Instead of a film that focuses solely on the topic of the adversity of people of color in America, Black Panther is a film that celebrates black actors in roles as heroes, visionaries, and inventors.

Black Panther currently sits at #1 at the Box office, raking in $242 million over the four-day weekend in North America.

Have you seen Black Panther yet? Tell us what you think of the movie!